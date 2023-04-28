Mcc, the appointments arrive: Ferranti president, Minotti ad

For Mcc Ferranti president and Minotti ad

Will be Ferruccio Ferranti the new president of Mediocredito Centrale. The shareholder Invitalia he dissolved the reservations on the new board of directors of the public bank and formalized the appointments in today’s meeting, April 28th. He also enters the council Francesco Minotti, intended to be appointed CEO at the first meeting of the new board. Stefano Bertolini, Alessandra Bianchi, Carmela D’Amato, Andrea Messuti and Leonarda Sansone are also part of the new board, which passes from five to seven directors.

Public manager

Ferranti has one long experience of public managers, particularly in the Ict sector. He served as general manager of the Csi-Piedmont from 2013 to 2018. Previously he was the managing director of theState Printing Institute and Mint from 2002 to 2011. Chief Executive Officer of Italy development (not Invitalia) from 2005 to the end of 2006. Chief Executive Officer of Consip from 2002 to 2005. Between 2007 and 2014 he was also a director of theInstitute of the Italian Encyclopaedia founded by Giovanni Treccani, of the Iulm (Free University of Languages ​​and Communication Milan) and of the Higher School Foundation for Interpreters and Translators.

From Banco Bpm to Mediocredito

Minotti, 54, was a top manager of bpm bank since its establishment in 2017. Previously, within Banco Popolare, he held the positions of general manager of the Banca Popolare di Verona and general manager of Savings Bank Lucca. Since 2022 she has been a member of the Advisory board of the Master Executive Mba of theLumsa University of Rome and general secretary of the Ant Foundation Alberto Brandani.

Balance sheet in profit

On April 26, the board of directors of Mcc, which controls People of Bari e Savings Bank of Orvietoapproved the 2022 budget. Closed, for the first time in its history, with a profit of 36 million euros. The same assembly should have appointed the new board of directors, but the formalization has been postponed to today.