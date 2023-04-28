Home » Covid-19, will we all have to get vaccinated again next autumn?
Covid-19, will we all have to get vaccinated again next autumn?

Covid-19, will we all have to get vaccinated again next autumn?

Today we hardly talk about Covid-19 anymore, but should we all get vaccinated again next autumn?

The fact that we hardly talk about Covid-19 anymore certainly does not mean that the virus is extinct. The viral circulation, even in our country, is still quite strong and the infections recorded weekly remain very numerous, albeit with a strong underestimation. If the situation were to remain unchanged, with probably modest circulation during the spring-summer and a recovery in autumn-winter, the revaccination of elderly subjects and frail adults will be a must.

The evidence for the efficacy of vaccination is strong. A booster administered within 120 days produces the greatest protection against the most serious forms of the disease. But, in case of infection, even a revaccination less recent than the fateful four months still helps to overcome the event with more peace of mind. Furthermore, revaccination would be recommended for all those who perform public utility tasks or who simply cannot afford the luxury of staying at home sick for several days during the epidemic peak.

Send your questions to [email protected]

* Pierluigi Lopalco is professor of Hygiene and Preventive Medicine at the University of Pisa

