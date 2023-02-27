At Mobile World Congress, the most important fair dedicated to the world of smartphones of the year, there is not only room for new models ready to show off in stores. This is one of the places where you can peek into the future of this market and that of PCs, with prototypes ever more ambitious. Especially when it comes to folding screens. Lenovo, together with its new line of notebooks, has brought to Barcelona a computer whose screen is «unroll».

The PC with screen that unrolls We have seen it in action: taking a key on the side of the device, slowly the display – it is the same that we find on the X1 Fold folding PC – passes from 12.7 inches to 15.3. By greatly expanding the user’s work (or game or viewing) space. For everything to work, and it is on these two points that Lenovo engineers are working to make the Rollable PC a future reality, first of all we need to create a mechanism that works wellslide the panel smoothly and above all last over time. Guaranteeing a certain number of entries and exits. Then you need to figure out how reposition the components inside the body, given that the screen, returning, occupies a good part of the space just below the keyboard. Another theme is also understanding how manage ventilation.

E lo smartphone In addition to the Rollable PC, Lenovo also presented its Rollable Smartphone idea. It’s a Motorola phone, whose screen – again – rolls out. But unlike the computer, the part «in excess» ends on the back. By creating a second screen (which, however, is not touch at the moment). Here we pass from 5 inches to 6.5 inches. And it is a surface to be gained in order to better view video content or even work through the smartphone. Also in this case we are still talking about a prototype, with its technical problems to be solved. But the idea is there, and it is likely that we will see it become a reality if not this year maybe in 2024.