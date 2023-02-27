Home News CCTV exposes hidden safety hazards of magnetic stationery: it is extremely harmful, so don’t use it again–fast technology–technology changes the future
CCTV exposes hidden safety hazards of magnetic stationery: it is extremely harmful, so don't use it again

CCTV exposes hidden safety hazards of magnetic stationery: it is extremely harmful, so don’t use it again–fast technology–technology changes the future

In children’s daily study, stationery is indispensable, but some stationery has used crooked brains, it seems that stationery is actually a toy, and it will bring great safety hazards.

Recently, CCTV news exposed a potential safety hazard of magnetic stationery, claiming that it is an online celebrity stationery and decompression artifact.

This is a pen made of magnetic material called a magnetic stationery pen, but it can be bought at will on e-commerce platforms, and the price ranges from a few yuan to hundreds of yuan.

Chen Jingru, a senior engineer at the Shanghai Institute of Quality Supervision and Inspection Technology, said: The information and packaging of this product are all marked in English. In accordance with the provisions of the “Product Quality Law of the People’s Republic of China“, the factory name, factory address, implementation standards and other information of the product are not marked.

Due to unclear product identification, there are no instructions for use,In case of being swallowed by children, it will cause great harm to the body.

Digestive endoscopy experts from Shanghai Children’s Hospital revealed that among the children who came to see them, the most foreign objects they accidentally swallowed were coins.

The number of patients who swallowed magnetic beads and magnetic pen toys by mistake has increased significantly in recent years and is more harmful.

CCTV exposes potential safety hazards of magnetic stationery: it is extremely harmful, so don't use it again

If a child swallows several pills in a row and absorbs each other in the intestine, it may cause intestinal perforation and intestinal obstruction.

The Shanghai market supervision department reminded that parents can carry out a simple test,If the two magnets can still attract each other with 3 sheets of printing paper in between, it means that the magnetic flux is too high.Try to avoid buying magnetic pens with high magnetic flux for children.

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Kuai Technology

Responsible Editor: Jian Jia

