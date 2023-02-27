Home Business Leonardo: no changes to Boeing 787 production forecasts (analysts)
Leonardo: no changes to Boeing 787 production forecasts (analysts)

Il Sole24Ore reports sentences attributed to Leonardo regarding the temporary interruption of the production of the Boeing 787 to review a part of the fuselage, according to which `at the moment no change is foreseen in the production and delivery forecasts for 2023`. The argument is relevant as Leonardo supplies fuselages to Boeing and the aerostructures division remains the most problematic area, losing 0.2 billion at an operating level and burning a similar amount of cash; break-even is expected in 2025, but requires a recovery in production volumes.

