Beijing does not accept the umpteenth study which most likely identifies the birth of the Covid pandemic in a laboratory leak. China has called for a “stop making claims about lab leaks, defaming China and politicizing the issue of tracing the origin” of Covid-19. “A laboratory leak has not been deemed possible by authoritative scientific conclusions of joint experts from China and the World Health Organization,” the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said in the daily briefing Mao Ningon the latest report by the US Department of Energy and reported by the Wall Street Journal, which have rekindled the spotlight on the Wuhan virology laboratory.

Yesterday the Wall Street Journal cited a report by US Department of Energy whose conclusion leans towards a very high probability that the disease, which has caused almost 7 million deaths worldwide and over 6 million and 750 thousand infections, was born from a leak in the laboratory. The same department had previously said it was not sure how the virus had developed. Me too’Fbi he has always maintained that Covid was the result of an accident in the laboratory in Wuhan, China. The dossier underlines how different the approaches and conclusions of the various intelligences on the subject have been. “Four other agencies, along with a national intelligence group, still believe it was likely the result of natural transmission, and for two,” the conclusions are not final. For the newspaper the conclusion of the Department of Energy “is the result of new information and is significant because the agency has considerable scientific experience and oversees a network of US national laboratories, some of which conduct advanced biological research”.

However, the White House – through the National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan interviewed by Cnn – he made it known that there is no “one definitive answer” on the possibility that the Covid epidemic was caused by a laboratory leak. “What I can tell you is that President Biden has repeatedly ordered every element of the intelligence community to reserve every effort and resource to get to the bottom of this matter.”