MediaTek releases Dimensity 7050 processor_Sina Technology_Sina.com





Pinwan News, May 1, according to KuaiTech, MediaTek recently released a new generation of mobile platform Dimensity 7050.

It is reported that the Dimensity 7050 processor adopts TSMC’s 6nm process. The CPU part is composed of two 2.6GHz Cortex-A78 large cores and six 2.0GHz Cortex-A55 small cores. The GPU part is equipped with Mali-G68 MC4 and supports LPDDR5. /4x and UFS 3.1/2.1. Dimensity 7050 is equipped with APU 3.0. Based on the AI ​​computing power of APU 3.0, Dimensity 7050 supports hand recognition models such as Detection, Tracking, Skeleton, Gesture and Verification. The processor also supports GNSS, WIFI 6 and more.

It is reported that the Dimensity 7050 processor will be powered by the Realme 11 series for the first time, and the new product will be officially released on May 10.



