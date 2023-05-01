Citizens’ portal on dangerous spots in Dresden’s traffic longer online

Within In just under two weeks, almost 2,200 dangerous spots in Dresden’s city traffic were reported by Sunday afternoon. Due to the great response, the Dresden police department wants this Citizen Participation Portal will now be unlocked a week longer than planned, namely until May 7th.

According to the police, many indications of dangerous places have been received, for example on Leipziger Straße and Königsbrücker Straße (about 50 each). The main concern is the incorrect use of footpaths and cycle paths. The police also received numerous reports on Bautzner Strasse (about 40) and Winterbergstrasse (about 30). The main problem stated there was that the lateral distance is not maintained when overtaking cyclists.

Dangerous spots report

On an interactive map, citizens can mark the dangerous spot and state the problem category – for example, distraction, speed, traffic lights, right of way, lateral distance, road use by bicycle or stationary traffic. Anyone who creates a report can also indicate which vehicle was driving when the event was detected – i.e. whether by car, bicycle, truck, bus or as a pedestrian.