Pixner leaves Naturns, but remains in the Landesliga – amateur leagues

Christian Pixner’s time in Naturns is running out: the coach is changing clubs in the summer. © www.runggaldier.it / Dieter Runggaldier

The SSV Naturns is in the middle of the national league title fight. But no matter whether the return to the Oberliga is successful, the coach will be different next season. Christian Pixner has already reached an agreement with another club.

The rumors in the last few days have been getting louder and louder. Christian Pixner is to switch from Naturns to a current league competitor in the summer. Latsch is the new destination of the trainer from the Passeier Valley. Can that be true – although Naturns still has every chance of the targeted Oberliga return?

“Yes, that’s right,” says a delighted Werner Schuler. Latsch’s sporting director had to cope with the departure of long-time coach Fabio Memmo in the past few weeks. He quickly found a top-class replacement. Pixner has known the state league for many years and Latsch is not new territory for him either. In 2017 he rose with the Vinschgern from the 1st amateur league to the state league, where he managed to stay up in the league the following year. Now Pixner is returning to his former club.

“Christian was already with us and now we have found each other again. In addition, Bernd Muther will also move from Naturns to Latsch,” says Schuler. Muther is a well-known face in Vinschgau football. The former striker is currently Pixner’s assistant coach in Naturns and will also fill this role in Latsch. “We found the answers we were looking for in them. We at the association are convinced that Christian and Bernd are the right people for our project,” says Schuler.