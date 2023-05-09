Home » meeting of European affairs ministers of France, Germany, Poland and Ukraine
meeting of European affairs ministers of France, Germany, Poland and Ukraine

meeting of European affairs ministers of France, Germany, Poland and Ukraine

In Kórnik, Poland, the meeting of European affairs ministers will take place Weimar triangle, comprising France, Germany and Poland; extended for the occasion also to theUkrainewho will be represented by the Deputy Prime Minister with responsibility for European and Euro-Atlantic integration Olha Stefanishyna.

The central theme of the meeting will beenlargement of the European Unionas declared by the Polish Minister of European Affairs Szymon Szynkowski vel Sęk: with obvious reference to the Ukrainian situation, of course, but also with an eye to Moldova and the Western Balkans.

Other topics on the table will be the progress of the conflict in Ukraine and the reform of the European institutionson which Szynkowski vel Sęk expressed the need for a “coalition of will and courage” to discuss whether the EU should reconsider its areas of competence and potentially withdraw from some of them.

