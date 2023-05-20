Home » Melissa Satta sexy as hell: short shirt, bare navel.. What a goal!
by admin
Melissa Satta, presenter of Goal Deejay on Sky (Instagram melissasatta)

It is certainly one of the cult appointments for many fans Goal Deejay are Sky Sport: every Friday the hit parade of the most spectacular networks in Europe mixed with hit songs. A show. Also because there is to present it Melissa Satta. The presenter and showigirl the heart beats for the Rossoneri colours (super Milan fan, she had also made a foil if they won the Champions League that Inter canceled on the pitch) hypnotizes viewers every week with her beauty, sex appeal and a different outfit from episode to episode (see the gallery).

This week Matteo Berrettini’s girlfriend took to the field‘ with a short black T-shirt that leaves the navel and shoulders exposed (where you can see his tattoos): Melissa Satta manages to be very sensual and elegant at the same time. “The sweetness of your face and the refinement”… “Gorgeous, fantastic look”… the fans wrote between heart emoticons and raining likes on the social post.

