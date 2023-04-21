Meloni: “900 thousand migrants are arriving. Risk of collapse. There is no more time”

Government, Meloni: “If the EU doesn’t finance Tunisia, we risk big”

Giorgia Meloni back to the topic of migrants and throws a serious alarm addressed above all all’Europarevealing what is happening in Africa. Not just the war Sudanbut also the Tunisia close to collapse and the presence of the group Wagner related to Russia by Putin. “The problem of the southern Mediterranean border – explains the premier to Foglio – is not alone of Italybut of the whole of Europe and the situation of Tunisia it worries me more and more with each passing day. There is a need for one urgent response as the Services tell us that a potential surge of 900 thousand people is preparing to land on the shores of Europe” while Tunisia is a State that risks the economic collapse. In that country, the aspirations for well-being and social justice do not find concrete answers and bankruptcy and chaos are around the corner”. In this context, for the Prime Minister “funding will be released Of 1.9 billion of the International Monetary Fund to Tunisia, they have to move the European Union and the World Bank“.

Government, Meloni: “Yes to the Mes if the Stability Pact changes”

“About immigration – continues Meloni al Foglio – we will do our part – Meloni guarantees – by contrasting the traffickers of human beings, saving lives at sea, promoting legal entrances and welcoming those who really have right at the protection international, building a future in Africa. A tough fist with criminals and an outstretched hand to those in need and with the right to welcome, following the laws of the state and international law. Immigration is a phenomenon that goes adjustedwe can’t allow it to be i traffickers a choose who comes in Italia. In this context, the European Union has given an initial response to ours analyses e proposals“. Melons also open to a possible agreement with Europe: “If he Mes turns into a vehicle for the growth we are ready to discuss it. The premier refers to the need for a new one Stability pact that you aim for growth, otherwise it’s a problem. We need to invest – he remarks – in research and development”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

