Meloni: “Cutting the wedge and stronger government”. But it is a clash on Rai and Fuortes

The premier: “Cut in the tax wedge on May 1st. And with stronger government appointments”. But there is the Rai grain with Lega and Fi

“We believe that the first to set an example should be those like us who, after all, are privileged, so I have decided to hold a Council of Ministers on this day where many Italians will still be in the workplace, among the forces of order, among those who take care of the sick in hospitals, in transport, in restaurants, in hotels, in places of culture, including the technicians engaged in the Piazza San Giovanni in the May Day Concert. It is an important day that the government will dedicate to work, making decisions about work”. Thus the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, in an interview with ‘Milano Finanza’.

As reported by Corriere della Sera, the 1st May program provides for the cut of the tax wedge “on gross salaries up to 35 thousand euros, with an advantage in the paycheck which, in the second half of the year, could double compared to that already obtained in the first half, and on the other cut the basic income, in particular for the so-called “employable” people who, at most, could take 350 euros a month for no more than 12 non-repeatable months (provided that the latest changes in progress to the draft do not tighten the squeeze even more)”.

On nominations: “I’m satisfied, it was an excellent team effort by the government which comes out strengthened. We have indicated the new directors by looking at their competence and not at their belonging. And for the first time in the history of large listed companies and owned by the state we have a woman managing director. Eni, Enel, Leonardo, Poste and Terna are different companies that all have a common goal: to obtain solid and lasting economic results in the interest of the nation they represent all over the world. These companies and their administrators face enormous challenges in an increasingly competitive landscape. The government’s mission is to create the best conditions to foster its growth, guarantee its independence, boost investments in Italy and the ability to penetrate international markets”, Meloni says again to Milano Finanza.

But according to Repubblica, Rai’s grain is precisely on the nomination front, where Meloni’s plans are allegedly getting complicated. “Thanks to the rivalry of Matteo Salvini, determined to make life increasingly difficult for the premier, what should have been the last act of the Fuortes era — the launch of the 2022 budget and the agreement with the Fiera Milano Foundation, dear to the League, to move the production center to Portello — could turn out to be a simple management step of the CEO installed by Draghi “, says Repubblica.

“The agreement reached in early March with the Prime Minister in fact provided for the early exit from Viale Mazzini immediately after the Board meeting of 20 April, in exchange for another equally prestigious position. However, along the way, things got tangled to the point that the rotation on the deck of public TV, dreamed of by Meloni in time to prepare the new autumn schedules, could be postponed to a later date “, concludes Repubblica.

Pnrr, Meloni: “Inherited delays but we will not lose opportunities”

“On the Pnrr I hear and read things that don’t exist. As Minister Fitto has already explained in various institutional settings, the government and the majority are working with the European Commission to resolve some structural problems of the plan”. Thus the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, in an interview with ‘Milano Finanza’. “But the Pnrr, let’s be clear, is not a problem, but a great opportunity that the government will not miss, despite the errors and delays it has inherited. For this reason we are working to remodulate the plan and resolve the critical issues, focusing on those projects for which funding can be spent before the plan expires,” he added.

Meloni: “Sovereign fund the right path to support businesses”

“We have a duty to defend the competitiveness of our companies and we must help the production system in such a way as not to create disparities within the single market. For this reason we think that a sovereign fund to support companies is the right way forward. A fund national sovereign, open to the contribution of private individuals, can be the right instrument to relaunch investments, channeling the enormous Italian savings towards productive ends, for the industrial and technological development of the nation”. Thus the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, in an interview with ‘Milano Finanza’. “Borsa Italiana is a strategic company for the national interest, which is why the Brothers of Italy in the last Legislature highlighted in Parliament all the risks that could have arisen for the Italian system from this operation – he added -. With the design of law in support of the competitiveness of capitals we adopt a series of interventions within the regulatory framework of the Italian financial markets for greater simplification, rationalization and modernization: we want to promote the system and the companies that operate within it.These regulations will make Piazza Affari more competitive environment and companies will be encouraged to stay in Italy, a unique creative environment in the world“.

