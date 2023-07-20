Meloni flop in Europe, the plan to govern also in Brussels fades

Numbers and political vetoes block the advance of the centre-right in Europe

A project that fades day after day. A project that many already consider finished. The goal of changing the majority in Europe and bringing the Centre-right in power by relegating the left to the opposition is almost certainly doomed to failure. Many are convinced of this, with the microphone off, even in the government majority. First of all numbers. An important slice of the European People’s Party, especially the Cdu-Csu Germany and the countries of the North, have no intention of allying themselves with the right, as he also said in Italy Antonio Tajani (“Never with Afd and Le Pen”). Despite polls in Germany showing the right to rise sharply to the detriment of the Christian Democrats.

Sure, there are Conservatives Giorgia Meloni, which all the pollsters point to in strong growth towards 30%, but the Ppe and the Ecr (the Conservatives) do not have the numbers to govern alone. We also need the liberals led in Europe by the French president and leader of En Marche! Emmanuel Macron. But there is another problem, in Ecr there are the Spaniards of Vox, led by Santiago Abascal, close allies of Meloni and who could make a bang in the Iberian Politics on Sunday and go to government. But here too the same argument made for Afd and Le Pen is valid. An important part of the Ppe absolutely does not want to ally with Franco’s heirs (as Vox’s Spaniards are considered by many).

