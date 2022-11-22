MILANO – A Budget Law “courageous” and “made of political choices”. Like this Giorgia Meloni described the maneuver just approved, in the press conference for the presentation of the text. A plant that overall is worth 35 billion. “I am very satisfied with the work we have done with this financial manoeuvre,” Meloni said. “We have written a budget law that is not limited to accounting work but makes political choices”, she continued.
Many points were touched upon: from the stop to the basic income from 2024 for the employable, to the innovations in the field of pensions with the introduction of quota 103 and changes to Women’s Option, up to changes to parental leave and child benefit. There is also space for intervention on the tax wedge and measures to support the family, with the introduction of a month of parental leave paid at 80% in addition to those currently foreseen. Meloni, answering reporters’ questions, defended the government’s actions in the clash with France on the subject of migrants. From Italy, he said, “respectful tones” were used.
Minutes of nervousness with reporters at the end, with the president announcing that she had to leave the press conference to go to another appointment. Journalists reproached the prime minister for having devoted little time to questions: “The budget law is not presented in 5 minutes,” said the prime minister. “I don’t think we can say that we are not available. I remember that in other situations you have been much less assertive,” she added.
Giorgetti: “Brave and unpopular choices”
In presenting Nadef, we had indicated a “prudent, responsible and sustainable: I think we have demonstrated it”, with the addition of a “courageous and fair approach. When you have the courage to make even unpopular choices, it is something important”. The economy minister said so Giancarlo Giorgetti at the press conference after the launch of the CDM maneuver. “We proudly present it to the Italians and to all savers who continue to trust, I remember the success of the BTP Italia”.
Salvini: “10% bonus for those who stay at work and don’t retire”
“The Maroni bonus in Manovra has been renewed, in addition to having stopped Fornero which was not a political but a social obligation of ours, those who have reached limits but will continue to work will have a 10% bonus on their salary”. This was stated by the deputy premier and minister of infrastructure and transport Matteo Salvini at a press conference on the maneuver approved by the CDM during the night. “Start a journey,” he added.
Meloni: “There are no bonuses or amnesties”
“There are no bonuses” or amnesties, “I consider it important that the gap has been opened” with the political choices that characterize the budget law, “I am very proud” of these measures, Meloni said. “Faced with a maneuver that concedes little to small issues, I saw no selfishness”, observes the Prime Minister. “We believe and hope that the budget law can be improved” in Parliament and that the political forces “show the same seriousness” demonstrated by the Council of Ministers.
Meloni: “Stop the basic income for those who can work from the end of next year”
“We are faithful to our principles: we continue to protect those who cannot work, we also add pregnant women, but for those who can work it will be abolished at the end of next year and cannot be paid for more than 8 months and expires with the first offer of work,” said Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.
An additional month of parental leave at 80% of salary
“On parental leave: I have always thought that many mothers could not afford it with 30% of salary. We have added an optional month of paid leave at 80% and usable up to the sixth year of life. A sort of piggy bank time without finding yourself in difficult economic conditions,” said Meloni.
Meloni: “Wedge cut to 3% for incomes up to 20 thousand euros”
“There is a cut in the wedge: not only do we confirm that of 2% for incomes up to 35,000 euros entirely on the worker side, but we add a further point for incomes up to 20,000 euros”. Giorgia Meloni said it during the press conference. “It is the most expensive measure of the entire budget law: it costs 4 billion euros and this indicates that the government’s other priority is to increase” the salary of “those with lower incomes”.
Meloni: “Aid for the middle class and not for the rich”
In the maneuver there are “three flat taxes”, including that “on incremental income to VAT numbers which have a flat tax of 15% on the greater profit achieved compared to the previous three-year period with a maximum threshold of 40 thousand euros, which demonstrates that it is a measure aimed at the middle class, which does not favor the rich and recognizes the sacrifices of those who work”. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni says so in a press conference. Meloni recalls the increase in the flat tax to 85 thousand euros and “the introduction of the 5% flat tax on productivity bonuses up to 3 thousand euros against the 10% currently envisaged and goes hand in hand with the fringe benefit extension”
Meloni: “Measures for energy are worth 21 billion out of 35”
“As promised, the major expenditure item of the maneuver concerns the issue of expensive bills: out of a maneuver of 35 billion, the measures for energy are around 21 billion, obviously the two fundamental choices concern tax credits for companies , for which a credit is envisaged which is applied on part of the increase that companies have made compared to the same period of the previous year.So we confirm and increase the credits from 40 to 45% for energy companies and up to 35% for non-energy-intensive women,” Meloni said.
The tax on extra profits rises
“There is an extension of VAT until March on gas, part of the resources are for the redefinition of the rule of extra profits which overcomes some elements of dispute. We are recovering around 2.5 billion and raising the rate from 25% to 35%” Meloni said.