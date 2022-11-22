MILANO – A Budget Law “courageous” and “made of political choices”. Like this Giorgia Meloni described the maneuver just approved, in the press conference for the presentation of the text. A plant that overall is worth 35 billion. “I am very satisfied with the work we have done with this financial manoeuvre,” Meloni said. “We have written a budget law that is not limited to accounting work but makes political choices”, she continued.

Many points were touched upon: from the stop to the basic income from 2024 for the employable, to the innovations in the field of pensions with the introduction of quota 103 and changes to Women’s Option, up to changes to parental leave and child benefit. There is also space for intervention on the tax wedge and measures to support the family, with the introduction of a month of parental leave paid at 80% in addition to those currently foreseen. Meloni, answering reporters’ questions, defended the government’s actions in the clash with France on the subject of migrants. From Italy, he said, “respectful tones” were used.

Minutes of nervousness with reporters at the end, with the president announcing that she had to leave the press conference to go to another appointment. Journalists reproached the prime minister for having devoted little time to questions: “The budget law is not presented in 5 minutes,” said the prime minister. “I don’t think we can say that we are not available. I remember that in other situations you have been much less assertive,” she added.