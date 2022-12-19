MILANO – The raising of the minimums to 600 euros for the over 75s only for 2023. No changes to the Women’s Option compared to those already introduced with the first draft of the Budget law, but a better indexation of pensions to inflation between 4 and 5 times the minimum. However, this is compensated for with a reduction in the percentage for the highest brackets. The details of the dossier of amendments that the government presented to the Maneuver emerge, in a marathon of the weekend and the night that leaves polemical aftermath from the oppositions. For the Dem Marco Simiani, after the reverse on the sanctions for the Pos, “the government is in a state of confusion”. Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti, who reported on the proposed modifications, said he was “confident” of closing the House for Christmas, but it will not be possible for Serracchiani and Marattin.
Commission at 18.30, the oppositions portend
Oppositions to attack after the Bureau of the Budget Commission has established the resumption of work on the maneuver at 18.30. The center-left proposed to resume at 2 pm but – according to reports – the line of the majority prevailed. “They use the commission’s time to mind their own business,” attacks Debora Serracchiani. “The president does not play a guarantee role,” says Ubaldo Pagano, leader of the Democratic Party in the commission. “The truth is that the maneuver is not ready”, underlines Marco Grimaldi of Avs.
Post, the rule that lifted the sanctions has been suppressed. Confesercenti: “Better tax credit than endless lawsuits”
The rule that modifies the sanctioning discipline on the use of the Pos is suppressed. This is one of the modifications presented to the Budget Commission by the Economy Minister, Giancarlo Giorgetti.
The news generates reactions. “Escaped danger, but never let your guard down. It would be important to have a united, concrete opposition that watches over an inconclusive and bungled government”. Thus Matteo Ricci, mayor of Pesaro and coordinator of the mayors of the Democratic Party. For Antonio Misiani “the government crashes by itself”. From the majority, Isabella Rauti – Undersecretary of Defense – says: “The elimination of the 60 euro threshold for payments with Pos from the maneuver stems from an interlocution with the EU. But we want to reduce the pressure in terms of commission costs charged to merchants for micro payments. For this reason we are studying forms of refreshment and compensation in favor of merchants, especially those with lower turnover”.
“The problem is not the penalties, but the commissions, which have an excessive impact especially for those businesses that sell products and services with small fixed margins, from fuel managers to tobacconists. A targeted tax credit – and adequate in terms of resources – it could be an effective solution, in particular, if it were able to end the seemingly endless controversy raised by the Pos issue”. He underlines this in a Confesercenti note.
The oppositions attack, legal changes admitted
The oppositions, at the beginning of the work of the Budget commission, criticized the decision of the president Giuseppe Mangialavori, to have accepted some amendments to the maneuver presented by the government which they judge to be of a legal nature. To the interventions of the representatives of Italia viva, the Democratic Party, the Verdi Alliance and the left, Mangialavori replied by announcing that he would soon provide them with a letter containing his formal reasons. The session of the commission was then suspended, as planned, for the meeting of the Bureau which will have to establish the times of the work for the next few hours. The deadline for the presentation of the sub-amendments to the last three amendment files presented by the government was finally set at 5.30 pm today.
Change the indexation of pensions to inflation
The rule of the maneuver that revises the automatic revaluation of pensions for 2023 and 2024 changes. This is what emerges from one of the government’s amendments. In fact, the revaluation for checks between 4 and 5 times the minimum (about 2000-2500 euros) is increased from 80 to 85%. While for the highest pensions the brackets are reviewed with a reduction in the percentage: from 55% to 53% for those between 5 and 6 times the minimum; from 50% to 47% between 6 and 8 times the minimum from 40% to 37% from 8 to 10 times the minimum and from 35% to 32% in checks over 10 times the minimum (over 5,000 euros).
Pensions, minimums only go up for 2023. The women’s option does not change
The increase to 600 euros of the mime pensions for the over 75s is valid for the moment only for 2023. This is what can be seen from the dossier of the government’s stamped amendments to the Maneuver.
Instead, the Women’s Option, as formulated in the manoeuvre, has not changed for now. In fact, no change to the measure appears in the government’s amendments. Which therefore currently provides for the possibility of an advance pension for 2023 with an age of 60, which can be reduced by one year for each child and up to a maximum of 2 years, but limited to three specific categories of workers: caregivers , at least 74% disabled, fired or employed by companies with a crisis table. However, the Democratic Party insists on returning to the version currently in force, without restrictions related to children and therefore valid for all women.
Misiani (Pd): “On the Pos the government crashed into the wall”
“As we wanted to demonstrate, on the Pos (as on the raves) the Meloni government crashed into a wall by itself. Countermand, comrades: the threshold at 60 euros jumps, the tax credit is fine. As Draghi had already done. And as the @pdnetwork had proposed”. Thus on twitter Senator Antonio Misiani, economic manager of the Democratic Party.
Autonomy, in the Maneuver a secretariat for the Lep control room
The government’s amendments to the maneuver envisage the establishment of the Technical Secretariat of the Control Room for the determination of the LEP (Essential Performance Levels). This can be read in a file from the Ministry of the Economy which summarizes the changes illustrated yesterday evening by the Minister of the Economy Giancarlo Giorgetti.
Pnrr, strengthening school and accounting
The government’s amendments to the maneuver include provisions on school sizing, in order to achieve a Pnrr objective. The Ministry of Economy and Finance made it known in a note in which it summarizes the changes illustrated tonight by Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti in the Budget Committee of the Chamber. In the amendments there is the strengthening of the structures of the General Accounting Office of the State, also for the purposes of the obligations relating to the Pnrr.