Post, the rule that lifted the sanctions has been suppressed. Confesercenti: “Better tax credit than endless lawsuits”

The rule that modifies the sanctioning discipline on the use of the Pos is suppressed. This is one of the modifications presented to the Budget Commission by the Economy Minister, Giancarlo Giorgetti.

The news generates reactions. “Escaped danger, but never let your guard down. It would be important to have a united, concrete opposition that watches over an inconclusive and bungled government”. Thus Matteo Ricci, mayor of Pesaro and coordinator of the mayors of the Democratic Party. For Antonio Misiani “the government crashes by itself”. From the majority, Isabella Rauti – Undersecretary of Defense – says: “The elimination of the 60 euro threshold for payments with Pos from the maneuver stems from an interlocution with the EU. But we want to reduce the pressure in terms of commission costs charged to merchants for micro payments. For this reason we are studying forms of refreshment and compensation in favor of merchants, especially those with lower turnover”.

“The problem is not the penalties, but the commissions, which have an excessive impact especially for those businesses that sell products and services with small fixed margins, from fuel managers to tobacconists. A targeted tax credit – and adequate in terms of resources – it could be an effective solution, in particular, if it were able to end the seemingly endless controversy raised by the Pos issue”. He underlines this in a Confesercenti note.