Elon Musk (right) is being escorted through Twitter headquarters by at least two bodyguards, a BBC official said. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Elon Musk will be escorted through Twitter headquarters by at least two bodyguards, a BBC engineer has said. The engineer said the bodyguards were “tall” and “muscled” and straight out of a “Hollywood movie.” The bodyguards even accompany Musk to the restroom, the engineer added.

Elon Musk will be escorted through Twitter headquarters by at least two bodyguards, who will even follow him to the restroom, an engineer at the social media company told BBC.

The engineer, who spoke to the BBC on condition of anonymity to protect their employment, said the bodyguards were “muscular” and “tall” and straight out of a “Hollywood movie”.

However, it is not uncommon for high-profile executives and CEOs to be accompanied by bodyguards, or for companies to spend significant sums of money to ensure them security details.

The engineer said he thinks Musk’s use of bodyguards at Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters indicates a lack of trust in the company’s employees, according to the BBC report released on Sunday.

Twitter didn’t immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment, which was made outside of US business hours.

Musk’s father Errol said in January he feared for his son’s safety despite being protected by “100 security guards”. Musk has upgraded Errol’s security system for his home in South Africa with 24-hour armed guards, cameras and electric fences, Errol said.

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, was named according to a recent release from the US Securities and Exchange Commission Disclosure an annual personal security allowance of $14 million handed out for 2023. This includes personnel, equipment and housing improvements to keep Zuckerberg and his family safe, according to the filing.

Shortly after the acquisition of Twitter in October dismissed Musk killed thousands of company employees as part of a broader cost-cutting campaign.

He tweeted in May that owning Twitter “probably won’t increase my life expectancy.” He was responding to a Twitter user who said Musk should “add more security to your team.”

Musk’s security detail came under the spotlight in December after Musk said a “crazy stalker” jumped on a car with his son in Los Angeles. The South Pasadena Police Department later said it believed the suspect in the case was “a member of Elon Musk’s security team.”

This text was translated from English by Julia Poggensee. You can find the original here.