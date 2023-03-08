Both planes landed in Lake Hartridge in Winter Haven, authorities said. Investigation into the cause of the collision.

Four people were killed Tuesday in central Florida after two planes collided mid-air and crashed into a lake, authorities said. The accident was reported at 2:04 p.m., and the planes were flying over Lake Hartridge in Winter Haven. Members of the first aid rushed to the scene and found one plane under the surface of the watera the other was partially submergedPolk County Sheriff’s Chief of Staff Steve Lester said at a news conference.

“It was a mid-air collision, and both planes immediately fell into the water,” he said. The first aid personnel went into search and rescue mode and found the bodies of four people who were on the planes, the sheriff’s office said. The sheriff’s office identified three of them as Faith Irene Baker, 24, Zachary Jean Mays, 19, and Randall Elbert Crawford, 67.

“My heart goes out to the families and friends of those killed in today’s crash,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said in a statement. It was not immediately clear how the planes collided. Lester noted that the nearest airport, Winter Haven Regional Airport, is right next to the lakeshore.



The cause of the accident will be investigated by the National Traffic Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administrationthe sheriff’s office said.

