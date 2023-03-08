Status: 03/08/2023 11:26 am

Ramy Bensebaini receives an additional ban for insulting the referee. Borussia Mönchengladbach will have to do without the defender for a game longer.

Ramy Bensebaini from the Bundesliga soccer team Borussia Monchengladbach has been banned from another game and fined 15,000 euros by the sports court of the German Football Association (DFB). In the single-judge proceedings, it was considered proven that the Algerian international had insulted referee Benjamin Brand on the way to the dressing room after being sent off in last Saturday’s game against SC Freiburg (0-0).

First yellow-red, then insult

Bensebaini was initially automatically suspended for one game because of the yellow-red card received in the 87th minute. According to the DFB sports court, the additional penalty was imposed because he initially “kicked a demarcation barrier at the edge of the field with full force and then verbally insulted the referee”.

Bensebaini will miss the Gladbachers next Saturday at RB Leipzig and the following Friday (March 17) in the home game against Werder Bremen.