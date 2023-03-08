Home News Gold weak page 1 – 03/08/2023
News

Gold weak page 1 – 03/08/2023

by admin
Gold weak page 1 – 03/08/2023

Gold prices eased from $1,840 to $1,813/oz in yesterday’s New York trading. This morning, the gold price has stabilized in trading in Shanghai and Hong Kong and is currently trading at $1,812/oz, down $35/oz from the previous day’s level. Gold mining shares are developing very weakly worldwide.

From the global financial crisis to the crack-up boom (catastrophe boom)

Advertisement

Broker-Tipp*

Over Smartbroker, a partner company of wallstreet:online AG, investors can trade securities from zero euros per order: stocks, bonds, 18,000 funds with no front-end load, ETFs, certificates and warrants. There are no custody fees with Smartbroker. The registration process for a Smartbroker account takes only five minutes.

* We would like to inform and enlighten our readers honestly and to contribute to more financial freedom: If you about our Smartbroker act or click on an advertising link, we will be compensated for this.

Advertisement

See also  Joyful Lantern Festival civilized practice to ensure safety——Chuantan Town, Wuning County carries out traffic safety persuasion activities-Jiujiang Channel-Dajiang Net (China Jiangxi Net)

You may also like

Two people died and four were injured by...

The Chongqing delegation reviewed the work report of...

Nord Stream explosions: traces lead to Ukraine |...

(VIDEOS) At least two dead in the attempted...

Access one of the 15,000 bilingualism scholarships that...

Herrenstrasse gets Nobel jeweler | News.at

“It is not a matter of chance, but...

Three Mineiro players cost more than the entire...

Why do Chinese netizens petition and call for...

Spring cleaning at Google Workspace – new prices...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy