“Good animal welfare serves, among other things, to protect human health and must not be neglected even in times of austerity policies…”. That demands Dr. medical vet Madeleine Martin, who has been the State Animal Welfare Officer of the State of Hesse since 1992.

At the invitation of the Agricultural and Veterinary Academy (AVA) from Steinfurt in Münster, the Hessian Animal Welfare Officer, Dr. Madeleine Martin, on the occasion of the 23rd AVA main conference from May 18th to 21st, 2023 in Bad Salzschlirf, near Fulda. In the joint section of the pig and cattle veterinarians on May 19th, she will discuss with the livestock veterinarians present the tasks of a state animal welfare officer, who would also like to help practical veterinarians in their daily work on farms, if certain “animal welfare conflicts” occur. Of course, the livestock owners are responsible for the health and well-being of the livestock they entrust, in addition to the profitability of their business. However, it is inevitable that there will occasionally be deficits, especially in the area of ​​animal and environmental protection. And in the “problem cases” the animal welfare officer offers the respective veterinarians and farmers who look after the stock to look for and find solutions together in order to ultimately do justice to animal welfare.

Does the term animal welfare also mean animal justice? What does animal-friendly mean anyway? According to the will of the legislature, husbandry systems are animal-friendly if “animals receive what they need to successfully develop and maintain themselves and they are able to meet their needs and avoid damage through appropriate behavior”. This may sound very theoretical, but it can and must be “practically lived”, also with the help of the animal welfare officer. In the meantime, even official veterinarians turn to the specialist if they need help – for example when dealing with special animal species that are not medicinal here. And if the top state animal rights activist cannot help herself, she offers the veterinarians the opportunity to bring in expertise from outside, because she can draw on a huge network based on her experience.

There are now “animal welfare officers” in 9 out of 16 federal states, who mainly carry out advisory work for the respective state administrations and state politics. At the invitation of AVA boss Ernst-Günther Hellwig, himself a specialist veterinarian and agricultural scientist, the Animal Welfare Officer of Hesse uses the opportunity to get in touch with the veterinary practices at this year’s AVA main conference in order to work together for even “more” practical animal protection and animal welfare in to plead the stables. “We are all excited to see how positive cooperation with the animal welfare officer and the practicing veterinarians will prove in the future,” said conference leader EG Hellwig.

Not only the contribution of the animal welfare officers at the 23rd AVA main conference from May 18th to 21st, 2023 in Bad Salzschlirf (near Fulda) offers livestock veterinarians a very good opportunity to deal with the topics offered on animal health and prevention, animal protection and animal welfare of cattle and pig veterinary medicine and to discuss new findings and experiences within the veterinarians participating in the conference, which can already be used in the next company visits due to the practical relevance of the AVA event.

Meet in person – discuss in person – face-to-face professional exchange. The framework for this is provided by the conference hotel AQUALUX, which is not only for meetings, but is also a designated wellness and spa hotel with massages, cosmetic treatments and body treatments. There are quiet rooms, relaxation areas, a pool, saltwater pool and sauna landscape. Thus, partners of the conference visitors who have traveled with them have a variety of “recreational opportunities” available, which can of course be used parallel to the training contributions. The AVA main conference is much more than just a pure training event. Further information on the AVA homepage at www.ava1.de or by mail [email protected] , or by phone at +49-2551-7878.

The AVA is a training company with the aim of training and further education and the distribution of information for the agricultural and veterinary sectors. At the same time, the AVA is a forum for farmers and veterinarians that looks at the challenges of producing healthy food over the coming decades.

»The aim of the Agricultural and Veterinary Academy is to discuss the problems of modern, sustainable agriculture and animal husbandry. Together we want to find ways to work in an animal-friendly, practical and consumer-oriented manner.«

Ernst-Günther Hellwig, founder and head of AVA, Steinfurt-Burgsteinfurt

