Meloni in Warsaw deals with Morawiecki. Migrants, the EU focuses on Giorgia

The European leaders seem to place their hopes on Meloni to reach a compromise with the two “rebel” states Poland and Hungary

The journey of Giorgia Meloni in Warsaw to meet his counterpart Morawieckion the occasion of the important three days of study organized in the Polish capital by the group of European conservativeswill certainly be followed closely in Brussels as well.

It is precisely on her that the European leaders seem to entrust their hopes to reach a compromise with the two states “rebels” Poland and Hungary, which do not accept the new rules on the management of migrants decided by the European Council. This is because not only Giorgia Meloni he has excellent relations with both the Polish leader, who is his ally in Europe in the ECR, of which the Italian leader was confirmed as president a few days ago, and with the Hungarian Viktor Orbanbut also because Meloni’s now seems to have become the European political line, on the subject of migrants.

And this in itself, given the decades in which Italy was forced to undergo migration policies decided in Brussels (or worse still in Berlin) without having any particular specific weight despite being a party to the main cause. Now his trip to Tunisiaaccompanied by the president Von der Leyen (with whom relations are excellent) and from Dutch Ruth (which now seems to have such relaxed relations with our country as never before, always in the face of the hypothetical isolation feared by the left and the media in the event of a victory by the centre-right), has certainly represented a turning point also in Europe in the management of such a delicate theme such as that of migrantsas was recognized by all the other European leaders during the last council.

