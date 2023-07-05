Home » Meloni in Warsaw deals with Morawiecki. Migrants, the EU focuses on Giorgia
Business

Meloni in Warsaw deals with Morawiecki. Migrants, the EU focuses on Giorgia

by admin
Meloni in Warsaw deals with Morawiecki. Migrants, the EU focuses on Giorgia

The European leaders seem to place their hopes on Meloni to reach a compromise with the two “rebel” states Poland and Hungary

The journey of Giorgia Meloni in Warsaw to meet his counterpart Morawieckion the occasion of the important three days of study organized in the Polish capital by the group of European conservativeswill certainly be followed closely in Brussels as well.

It is precisely on her that the European leaders seem to entrust their hopes to reach a compromise with the two states “rebels” Poland and Hungary, which do not accept the new rules on the management of migrants decided by the European Council. This is because not only Giorgia Meloni he has excellent relations with both the Polish leader, who is his ally in Europe in the ECR, of which the Italian leader was confirmed as president a few days ago, and with the Hungarian Viktor Orbanbut also because Meloni’s now seems to have become the European political line, on the subject of migrants.

And this in itself, given the decades in which Italy was forced to undergo migration policies decided in Brussels (or worse still in Berlin) without having any particular specific weight despite being a party to the main cause. Now his trip to Tunisiaaccompanied by the president Von der Leyen (with whom relations are excellent) and from Dutch Ruth (which now seems to have such relaxed relations with our country as never before, always in the face of the hypothetical isolation feared by the left and the media in the event of a victory by the centre-right), has certainly represented a turning point also in Europe in the management of such a delicate theme such as that of migrantsas was recognized by all the other European leaders during the last council.

See also  ECB, Wunsch sees long-term rates at 2%, stop negative rates by the end of the year

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

The environmental law expert: by-products, the key to...

Heating costs: According to Lindner, no CO2 price...

Pier Silvio Berlusconi: “I’m not selling Mediaset and...

Toshiba Elevator Shines at the 15th China International...

According to the operator: the federal government pays...

Resolution 43 of 06/21/2023 – Authorization to operate...

Fully energized and off to China

Meta’s New App Threads Takes Aim at Twitter’s...

Berlusconi, the will opened before the lawyers

Real estate: Prices are falling more than ever...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy