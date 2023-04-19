Home » Meloni intervenes on the “fear of the signature”. The abuse of office will be cancelled
Government, the law to remove the abuse of office arrives in the CDM

The government Melons is willing to intervene to facilitate the spending of 209 billionthe European funds for the Pnrr and to do so he decided to act on the crime of “abuse of office“. The center-right executive – reads the Fatto Quotidiano – considers it essential to intervene on the so-called “fear of signing” to facilitate the work of local administrators who will have to spend the funds of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (Pnrr). For this reason, in cabinet next week the Minister of Justice Carlo Nordic intends to have a bill approved which intervenes on the crime of abuse of office and on that of influence traffic. If at first the government’s idea was to restrict the perimeter of the crime as required by a Forza Italia bill sent to fine 2022 on the minister’s desk, now the intention to Nordic is to get to a total abolition of abuse of office.

We are talking – continues the Fact – of the crime, foreseen by article 323 of the Penal Codewhich punishes the public official who “procures an unjust pecuniary advantage for himself or for others” or “brings others an unjust damage” from one to four years. The last governments – the last reform was that of Conte-2 in 2020 – they have limited several times the application of the offense trying to to punish only the malicious conduct and deleting the discretion of the magistrates. The undersecretary Delamster of Fdi remained the only one to oppose the abolition, together with the Northern League president of the Senate Justice Commission, Giulia Good morning: both argue that totally abolish the crime would lead the magistrates to contest more serious crimes, such as the corruption o to concussion.

