Meloni meets the survivors of Cutro: "The search for the bodies will go on"

Meloni meets the survivors of Cutro: “The search for the bodies will go on”

This is how the meeting between Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and the family members and survivors of the Cutro massacre went

As we learn from breaking latest news, themeeting between the families of the victims of the Cutro tragedy and the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. The meeting, which lasted about an hour and a half, was also attended by Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani and the Undersecretary to the Prime Minister Alfredo Mantovano. The delegation, made up of about thirty people, left Palazzo Chigi and boarded the police bus.

Sources from Palazzo Chigi: “Very positive meeting”

“It was a very positive meeting.” With these words sources of Palazzo Chigi refer to the meeting between the relatives of the victims of the shipwreck off the coast of Crotone and the premier. The families of the victims of the Cutro massacre would have thanked the Prime Minister for being invited.

Meloni assured Italy’s diplomatic commitment within the EU to follow up on requests for reception and reunification in other European countries, in particular in Germany, for a free Afghanistan that respects human rights, especially those of women, and to overcome the various crises that have hit Pakistan, Palestine and Syria.

