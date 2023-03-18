Home Health Rome, 16 Poste Italiane cars burned and destroyed
Health

Rome, 16 Poste Italiane cars burned and destroyed

by admin

In Rome sixteen cars of the Italian Post Office were set on fire and completely destroyed by the flames. In the capital, in the middle of the night, the firefighters sent two tank pump cars and two tankers to viale Palmiro Togliatti to put out the fire in the cars owned by the Post Office, parked on the street. No people were involved. Investigations are underway to establish the causes of what happened.

See also  Genoa: via Porro, mockery in the street under the bridge. Finished money and no more work on the gym

You may also like

Tongue scraper against bad breath: tips for use

Coppiello Giovanni srl – strip of beef 100g...

Covid is now almost a flu, WHO also...

Sugar for plants: in which cases watering with...

Artificial intelligence in glaucoma diagnostics / How does...

Solid tumors. From new study potential strategy to...

the head of Infectious Diseases explains the causes

Expert opinion on midwifery care – Good accessibility...

WHO: ‘Covid is about to become like a...

Novel anticoagulants: One is ahead in atrial fibrillation

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy