In Rome sixteen cars of the Italian Post Office were set on fire and completely destroyed by the flames. In the capital, in the middle of the night, the firefighters sent two tank pump cars and two tankers to viale Palmiro Togliatti to put out the fire in the cars owned by the Post Office, parked on the street. No people were involved. Investigations are underway to establish the causes of what happened.
