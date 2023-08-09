Home » Meloni-Salvini and the “Florentine pact”: dinner for four in Tuscany. Photo
Meloni-Salvini and the "Florentine pact": dinner for four in Tuscany. Photo

by admin
Meloni-Salvini and the "Florentine pact": dinner for four in Tuscany. Photo

Giorgia Meloni and Matteo Salvini, caught having dinner together in Tuscany. Photo

Surprise couple dinner for Giorgia Meloni e Matthew Salvini who met on Sunday evening at “The Bolgheri Cellar“, a restaurant in the Tuscan hinterland in the Livorno area. A work meeting before the Council of Ministers on Monday 7 August? Not at all. Looking at the photos taken (and published) by the owner of the restaurant on social media, one would rather say family dinner. Giorgia and Matteo presented themselves with their respective partners, Andrew Giambruno e Frances Verdini. In the selfies they appear hugged and smiling. In spite of those who spoke of tense relations between the prime minister and the minister.

“It was the first time we’ve seen them – tell al Sheet the owners of the tavern – and they left very satisfied. For sure they seemed very unitednothing but quarrels”. So over a good wine – “obviously Chianti”, the local commented – and a Florentine steak, the bond between Meloni and Salvini would have strengthened, according to what the photos testify. there are also those – such as Corriere della Sera – who spoke of “pact of the Florentine“.

