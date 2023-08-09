Tongxiang’s Online Retail Success: The Rise of the “Tong Chengli” Regional Public Brand

Tongxiang, a city in Zhejiang province, has made a significant move in its e-commerce industry with the sale of its “10 billion industry” to Jiaxing No. 1. The news comes as Tongxiang’s Lamborghini Weaving Co., Ltd. secured genuine authorization from the world-renowned brand Lamborghini, becoming the only authorized company in China‘s flat knitting wool/sweater category.

The partnership with Lamborghini has boosted Tongxiang’s e-commerce sector, with the company experiencing stable online sales and even topping the platform’s wool knitting category list. With the start of the sweater peak season in the second half of the year, the online market is expected to see further growth.

E-commerce has long been a highlight of Tongxiang, and the city has been leveraging it as a competitive advantage. Through the online regional public brand “Tong Chengli,” Tongxiang aims to cultivate new formats, models, and enterprises to bring incremental markets and new opportunities. The efforts have paid off, with Tongxiang achieving a cumulative online retail sales of 25.781 billion yuan in the first six months of this year, ranking first among all counties and urban areas in Jiaxing.

The benefits of “Tong Chengli” are evident in the success of companies like Zhejiang Canyuan Home Textile Co., Ltd., which saw its silk quilt become a hit during a brand traceability live broadcast, generating over 700,000 yuan in sales within an hour. The government’s endorsement of “Tong Chengli” has also given traditional enterprises a clearer plan for future development in the field of e-commerce.

Sanzhenzhai, a well-known time-honored brand, has also tapped into the power of live broadcasting. Taobao’s top anchor “Da Mei Huan” attracted nearly 10,000 fans when he streamed from the Wuzhen Sauce Duck Museum, while anchor Dong Yuhui of Dongfang Selection sold Sanzhenzhai products during the Zhejiang Haowu special event, generating high demand.

This year, Tongxiang initiated the monthly marketing activity of “regional brand + common prosperity,” surpassing monthly sales of 30 million yuan. The city’s e-commerce sector has received further support through the collaboration between Tongxiang’s high-quality supply chain and the ten million GMV anchor selection team. As a result, 37 local companies have settled within the “Tongchengli” regional public brand, sparking the growth of Tongxiang’s 2.0 territory in e-commerce.

With its successful e-commerce initiatives, Tongxiang is leading the way in embracing the live streaming economy and aiming to create a more thriving and prosperous online market.

