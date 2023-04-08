President Pedro Sanchez met with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni

Italy-Spain summit today at Palazzo Chigi. President Pedro Sanchez met with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. In the courtyard of the palace Sanchez was greeted by the guard of honour. The visit is part of the tour that the Spanish prime minister is making in the EU member states in view of the rotating presidency in Madrid, which will begin in the second half of the year.

Meloni: “I reiterated my full support for Ukraine for a ‘just peace'”

“We reaffirmed our full support for the Ukrainian cause. We will continue to guarantee support to President Zelensky, let’s think about how to take steps forward” to arrive at “a just peace”. Thus the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni after the meeting with the Spanish premier Pedro Sanchez.

Meloni: “We hope to reform the stability pact by the end of the year”

“We all hope to achieve a reform of the stability and growth pact by the end of the year”. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said this after the meeting with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. Italy is asking for “governance that focuses on growth rather than stability. We believe it is essential to bring this reform home by the end of the year and we are ready to work together during the Spanish presidency semester”, said the prime minister.

Sanchez: “Europe moves when Italy and Spain work together”

“When Italy and Spain work together, good things happen for our societies” and Europe moves, “as happened during the pandemic, when ours were the most affected countries”. This was stated by the Spanish premier, Pedro Sanchez, after talks in Rome with the prime minister, Giorgia Meloni, referring to the funds allocated by the EU to deal with the consequences of Covid.

