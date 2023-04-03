The Meloni government is thinking about a “Made in Italy high school”. The prime minister said this when she awarded Vinitaly to the students from agricultural institutes who took part in the Crea competition by perfecting the production of local wines. In her speech, the Prime Minister spoke of the centrality of technical institutes: «In a world in which it has been said that if you had chosen high school you would have had a great outlet in your life, and if instead you had chosen a technical institute you would have had fewer opportunities , we forget that in these institutes – the agricultural sector for example – there is a higher ability to get out into the world of work than those that offer other training courses. The way I see it, this is high school!” In fact, Meloni is convinced that there is “nothing more deeply linked to our culture than what these kids are able to study, pass on and carry forward”.

The idea of ​​the Made in Italy high school stems from this consideration but also from the choice of the government, never so present with so many ministers at the international wine fair, to focus on a close relationship between the agri-food world – from those who cultivate the land to the industry that transforms and produces raw materials, especially wine – culture and tourism.

And the premier, arriving in Verona, explained: «Wine is a fundamental part of our identity and our culture. And this government is particularly committed to defending identity and culture and excellence». This is why “it is a duty to support this sector because it also works thanks to the ability to combine tradition and modernity”.

The premier then in front of the Ministry of Agriculture pavilion with a group photo of young people and chefs relaunches the candidacy of Italian cuisine as a UNESCO heritage site and a close link between food and culture as an identity of Italy made evident by the exhibition of the paintings by Caravaggio and Reni that portray Bacchus. «I consider the choice of ministers Lollobrigida and Sangiuliano to bring here for the first time two works that are linked to the world of wine very fascinating, because it must be remembered that wine is not only an economic fact but also a cultural one».

And he adds: «There is a history, a literature, a philosophy of wine. There is an essential piece of identity, therefore the presence of the government could not be missing».

This morning, in fact, in addition to the Prime Minister, Ministers Urso, Schillaci and Santanchè and Casellati took part in Vinitaly events. Yesterday with Lollobrigida and Sangiuliano there were also the deputy premiers Tajani and Salvini. Defense Minister Guido Crosetto will arrive tomorrow.