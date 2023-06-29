Meloni’s conservative Rai? Alba Parietti’s drag queens in prime time

Dawn Parietti. Photo Lapresse

Rai, the drag queens in prime time. Alba Parietti’s program

While the battle for the new ones continues Rai scheduleswith accusations from the opposition to the government Melons of a new “Bulgarian Edict”. Here comes the decision of the new Rai top management to broadcast a show in prime time – reads the newspaper – decidedly not in line with an executive conservative. Why “I’m not a lady“, presented by Alba Parietti is a program entirely dedicated to the world of drag queen. In particular, it will see some protagonists vip who will dress up as women, complete with makeup and stiletto heels. The program will air tomorrow on Raidue. Now the top management chosen by the majority let it go on the air, because in any case one could not be thrown away transmission Already registeredpackaged and paid for.

Had been planned with the old management and then shelved. It was originally scheduled for October, then the change of course. How it will be “I’m not a lady” explains Alba Pariettiwhich – continues Il Giornale – underlines that it is “light and fun, not morbid or vulgar or spotty. There is nothing subliminal, there are no messages to convey”. In essence it is a tribute to the expressive form of drag queens: a challenge between some well-known characters (five per episode) with flamboyant female dresses and made up by make-up and styling experts who will perform in fashion shows, songs and dances. The game is also about guessing who hides under the clothes of the competitors. A “vip panel” composed by Mara tried to do it MayonchiSabrina SalernoFilippo Magnini and Christina D’Avena.

