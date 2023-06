Given the shortage of general practitioners, each medical guard will be able to take care of up to 1,000 patients.

This is foreseen by an amendment to the INPS decree approved definitively in the Senate, thanks to which the doctors on duty can go to strengthen the work of general practitioners. In fact, due to the insufficient number of the latter, many citizens were left uncovered. The amendment makes it possible to bring assistance to 1,500,000 more citizens.

