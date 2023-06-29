Home » After Koulibaly and Kanté, goalkeeper Mendy also left Chelsea for Saudi Arabia
Sports

After Koulibaly and Kanté, goalkeeper Mendy also left Chelsea for Saudi Arabia

by admin
After Koulibaly and Kanté, goalkeeper Mendy also left Chelsea for Saudi Arabia

Thirty-one-year-old Mendy joined Chelsea three years ago from Rennes, making 105 competitive appearances for the English team and keeping 49 clean sheets. With the “Blues” he won the Champions League and the UEFA Super Cup in 2021 and the Club World Cup a year later. He also helped Senegal to their first gold at the Africa Cup of Nations last year.

The series of transfers for a lucrative job in Saudi Arabia was started in January by Cristiano Ronaldo, who left for al-Nasr after his time at Manchester United, where he has an annual income of 200 million euros. The Portuguese offensive star was followed by Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema at the beginning of June. The French striker strengthened al-Ittihad after the expiry of his contract at Real Madrid.

Portuguese midfielder Rúben Neves then transferred from Wolverhampton to al-Hilal. Another Chelsea player, Moroccan offensive midfielder Hakim Zijach, is reportedly heading for an-Nasr after Ronaldo.

See also  Malaysia Badminton Masters finalists in each event

You may also like

Sensational scam at the Lewa Safari Marathon: the...

In 2024, the “14th Winter” plans to set...

LAVAREDO 20 K | Sportdimontagna.com

ÖVV men are again subject to Latvia –...

Chess player Hans Niemann filed a $100 million...

Starcasinò organizes a special treasure hunt for three...

the public rapporteur of the Council of State...

how to dispose of it and pass the...

Weems: Not playing the playoffs was humiliating, now...

Niemann brushed off with a lawsuit worth millions

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy