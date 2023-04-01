Home Sports A court in Pretoria has rejected Pistorius’ application for parole from prison
Sports

A court in Pretoria has rejected Pistorius’ application for parole from prison

by admin

Former disabled athlete Oscar Pistorius will remain in prison, where he is serving a thirteen-year sentence for the murder of his girlfriend. A Pretoria court rejected his request for parole after a hearing on Friday. According to the AP agency, the commission dealing with the case concluded that the 36-year-old Pistorius did not meet the condition of serving the minimum required sentence. He can apply for parole again in August 2024.

See also  Seven Shanghai men's basketball team won a big win in double figures and sent Nanjing Tongxi to a 26-game losing streak jqknews

You may also like

Clear own goal saves HSV draw in Düsseldorf

Matera-Nocerina: an ever closer salvation

Dazn, partnership with Corriere dello Sport and Tuttosport...

Asturias in Spain, what to see in the...

Pittsburgh Penguins claim rights to Nickl

Baskonia’s second half is an absolute marvel, overwhelmed...

Probable formations of Juve Hellas Verona

An unrecognizable biathlon star. Father suspects what is...

Warner Bros. Discovery unveils its cycling offer with...

Bundesliga: Lustenau celebrates opening win in Hartberg

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy