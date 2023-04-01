Former disabled athlete Oscar Pistorius will remain in prison, where he is serving a thirteen-year sentence for the murder of his girlfriend. A Pretoria court rejected his request for parole after a hearing on Friday. According to the AP agency, the commission dealing with the case concluded that the 36-year-old Pistorius did not meet the condition of serving the minimum required sentence. He can apply for parole again in August 2024.

