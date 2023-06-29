What Nemanja Gudelj looks like after hair transplantation | Entertainment

Singer Anastasija Ražnatović showed what her partner, footballer Nemanja Gudelj, looks like now

Source: Instagram/nemanjagudelj

After the tragedy that befell her, when she lost her baby in the fifth month of pregnancy, Anastasia deleted her account on this network, but today she announced herself again and shared a video from France, where she traveled with a football player.

While she was being filmed on the street, smiling, wearing make-up and with a scarf on her head, the driver Nemanja Gudelj, with whom she cheers at every Sevilla game, was first seen in the frame, and then Nemanja Gudelj, who recently went for a hair transplant, “ran in”.

With a short haircut and no sideburns, Nemanja now looks like this:

Source: Instagram/RaznatovicAnastasia

After the first pictures showing irritated scalp and even shorter hair, Nemanja is now posing for Anastasia and her companions with a slightly longer hairstyle.

This is how it looked before:



See description

THEY CUT IT “ON ACE”, THEN TRANSPLANTED HAIR: Anastasija was filming a video, Gudelj burst into the frame – without a ponytail and WITHOUT A PLATE!

Hide description

Source: Instagram/nemanjagudeljBr. image: 6 1 / 6 Source: MN PressNo. image: 6 2 / 6 Source: ProfimediaNo. image: 6 3 / 6 AD Source: MN PressNo. image: 6 4 / 6 Source: MN PressNo. image: 6 5 / 6 Source: MN Press / AfloBr. picture: 6 6 / 6 AD

And, like this during the intervention:



See description

THEY CUT IT “ON ACE”, THEN TRANSPLANTED HAIR: Anastasija was filming a video, Gudelj burst into the frame – without a ponytail and WITHOUT A PLATE!

Hide description

Source: Instagram/nemanjagudeljBr. image: 5 1 / 5 Source: Instagram/nemanjagudeljNo. image: 5 2 / 5 Source: Instagram/nemanjagudeljNo. image: 5 3 / 5 AD Source: Instagram/cecaraznatovic/printscreenNo. image: 5 4 / 5 Source: Instagram/nemanjagudelj/ScreenshotNo. picture: 5 5 / 5

BONUS VIDEO:

00:14 Anastasija Ražnatović cheers on Nemanja Gudelj at the match Source: instagram/raznatovicanastasia

Source: instagram/raznatovicanastasia

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

