It was June 16 last year, less than nine months ago. Yet it seems like another era. Everything has changed since then, especially for Italy. It was the day when Mario Draghi, Emmanuel Macron and Olaf Scholz they traveled together, by train, to Kiev. That image, in addition to becoming the symbol of Europe lined up alongside Ukraine, plastically represented the command locomotive of the European Union.
