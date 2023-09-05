Mercedes-Benz Unveils Next-to-Production Vehicles With a Range That Outperforms Tesla

Mercedes-Benz Unveils Designs for Next-Generation Electric Vehicles Competing with Tesla

Mercedes-Benz has revealed its latest designs for next-to-production vehicles that could outperform Tesla cars in terms of range. The newly unveiled Mercedes CLA Class Concept includes four models, a sedan, a station wagon, and two SUVs, and boasts a range of more than 750 kilometers on a single charge. In comparison, Tesla models currently have a range of less than 610 kilometers. The German automaker did not provide a specific timeline for production.

The announcement comes as European carmakers face mounting competition from Chinese rivals offering cheaper electric vehicles and Tesla’s plans to establish Europe’s largest car plant near Berlin. BMW also made waves at the recent IAA Mobility motor show in Munich by showcasing a new electric vehicle with improved range and faster charging capabilities. BMW’s Vision Neue Klasse vehicle is expected to launch in 2025 and features newly developed battery cells that can store over 20% more energy compared to the company’s previous models.

The extended range of these electric vehicles is seen as a significant factor in attracting consumers who are considering purchasing an electric vehicle. Mercedes CEO Ola Källenius expressed confidence that the new vehicles could easily travel long distances, stating that they “could easily get you from Munich to Hamburg on a single charge.”

Analysts at UBS who received a preview of Mercedes’ latest models have also given positive feedback. They expressed comfort with the company’s product portfolio for the next few years and highlighted management’s confidence in achieving similar profitability with the electric vehicles compared to their gasoline-powered counterparts.

Mercedes’ commitment to expanding its electric vehicle lineup reflects the growing competition in the market and the company’s determination to offer vehicles that can rival Tesla’s popular models. Källenius even hinted at an upcoming electric compact SUV, saying, “The little G will be electric,” potentially posing a challenge to Tesla’s Model Y.

With the advancements made by Mercedes and BMW, it appears that the electric vehicle race is intensifying, and consumers can expect more options with improved performance and range in the near future.

