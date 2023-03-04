Listen to the audio version of the article

The Chinese division of Mercedes-Benz has launched a project to recycle used batteries used in electrified vehicles in collaboration with the largest Chinese battery manufacturer (Catl) and two companies active in the recycling of battery materials (Gem Company and Brunp Recycling).

The four companies will form a so-called closed-loop battery recycling project under a memorandum of understanding signed this week. The deal calls for Mercedes-Benz China to deliver recalled batteries once used to power electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids to Gem and Brunp, who will recover key raw materials including nickel, cobalt, manganese and lithium.

The two recycling companies will then ship the materials to Catl, which will use them to produce new batteries for Mercedes’ electrified vehicles. The four companies will also collaborate in the exploration and extensive and in-depth cooperation on battery recycling technologies and business models. We recall that Catl had already entered into an agreement with the Chinese group Chery expects the two parties to collaborate in various fields: on the product, on the commercial front, on that of market promotion and the acquisition of resources.

In addition to the supply of batteries and the technological partnership, the two players also intend to conduct joint research to explore new opportunities related to the world of electric cars and transport in general, working on technologies such as the battery swap applied to local public transport, heavy transport and also to sea transport. Finally, Chery and Catl intend to promote the adoption of electric cars, buses, trucks and ships.