German ski jumpers cheer after seeing them at the World Ski Championships: Karl Geiger, Selina Freitag, Katharina Althaus, Andreas Wellinger. (Daniel Karmann / dpa / Daniel Karmann)

For example, in ski jumping there have been many medals for Germany: The German team of 2 women and 2 men won the gold medal in the team competition. And there were also medals in individual jumping: For example, gold and bronze for Katharina Althaus on 2 different hills.

Nordic combined athlete Eric Frenzel has set a record: he was the first man to win 18 medals at the World Ski Championships. Nordic combined means: The athletes do ski jumping and cross-country skiing.

The world championship will take place in Slovenia for the first time. Many say this is the biggest sporting event the country has ever seen.