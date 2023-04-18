Messina Denaro, the search of the lover’s house. Video

Laura Bonafede, the house search on the day of the arrest

Laura Bonafede was “the boss’s woman” Matthew Messina Money, captured in Palermo by the Carabinieri del Ros last January 16, after a thirty-year absence. This intimate closeness with the mafioso of Castelvetrano a few days ago cost the arrest of the daughter of the boss of Campobello di Mazara Leonardo Bonafede. There maestra 55enne she is accused of procuring non-compliance with the sentence and aiding and abetting the long term fugitive of the mafia boss. What nailed her were the video camera images of her while she was talking to the boss at the Campobello supermarket just two days before her arrest three months ago. Because of this home of the lover of Matthew Messina Money it was searched from the nucleus of the Carabinieri del Ros the same morning in which the woman ended up in handcuffs. here is the video showing an excerpt.

Subscribe to the newsletter

