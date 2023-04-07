Home Business Meta and SIAE: ongoing negotiations for authors’ fees on Facebook and Instagram
Meta and SIAE: ongoing negotiations for authors' fees on Facebook and Instagram

Meta and SIAE: ongoing negotiations for authors' fees on Facebook and Instagram

A recent meeting at the Ministry of Culture, which lasted over three hours, laid the foundations for the resumption of negotiations between Meta and SIAE. The goal is to reach an agreement on the compensation for the authors of the musical content present on the Facebook and Instagram platforms. However, a shared solution still doesn’t seem close.

During the Government Table, a spokesperson for Meta said: “We had a long confrontation with SIAE and there are still important unresolved points. We will continue to work to find an agreement that satisfies all parties.”

SIAE also expressed its position: “We discussed our respective positions at length with Meta, but at present we are still far from the precise indications formulated yesterday by the AGCM. However, we continue to work in the hope of reaching a shared solution”. Negotiations will continue in an attempt to find an agreement that can guarantee a fair compensation to authors for musical content distributed on the Facebook and Instagram platforms.

