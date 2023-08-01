Home » Meta: change user consent for advertising in the EU
Meta: change user consent for advertising in the EU

Meta, the social media giant, has announced a major change in the treatment of targeted advertising on Facebook and Instagram for users in the European Union. The company said it plans to ask users for consent before allowing companies to base their advertising on what they view using the platforms.

Meta’s decision is a response to a number of evolving regulatory requirements in the European region. This move follows an order issued in January by Ireland’s Data Protection Commissioner, Meta’s lead regulator in the EU, which called for a re-evaluation of the legal basis for how advertisements are targeted.

Facebook and Instagram users essentially agreed to allow their data to be used for targeted advertising when they signed up for the services’ terms and conditions. However, the regulator has determined that personal information cannot be processed in this way.

Meta clarified that “there will be no immediate impact on services in the area. Once this change is implemented, advertisers will still be able to run personalized advertising campaigns to reach potential customers and grow their businesses. We have considered this change in our business perspective”.

Meta added that it will provide more insight into how this process works in practice in the coming months, following further interactions with regulators.

See also  Emilia-Romagna, the pandemic does not slow down investments

