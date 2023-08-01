Home » Thesis – Electronics and Information Systems Spa / Ministry of Health
Thesis – Electronics and Information Systems Spa / Ministry of Health

Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. III Quater no. 4382/2023 of 06.27.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 2004/2023 proposed by Tesi -Electronics and Information Systems Spa against the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Economy and Finance, Presidency of the Council of Ministers Permanent Conference on Relations Between State, Regions and Provinces, Abruzzo Region , Basilicata Region, Calabria Region, Campania Region, Emilia Romagna Region, Friuli-Venezia Giulia Autonomous Region, Friuli Venezia Giulia Autonomous Region, Lazio Region, Liguria Region, Lombardy Region, Marche Region, Molise Region, Molise Region, Piedmont Region, Puglia Region , Autonomous Region of Sardinia, Autonomous Region of Sardinia, Sicilian Region, Sicilian Region, Sicilian Region – Department of Health, Tuscany Region, Umbria Region, Aosta Valley Autonomous Region, Aosta Valley Autonomous Region, Veneto Region, Autonomous Province of Trento, the Autonomous Province of Trento, the Autonomous Province of Bolzano, the Autonomous Province of Bolzano, and against Fujifilm Healthcare Italia SpA, Ab Analitica Srl.

Attachments:

Thesis – Electronics and Information Systems Spa c Ministry of Health – Ordinance TAR of Lazio Section III Quater n 4382 of 27062023.zip (ZIP 2.01 Mb)

