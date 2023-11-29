Mexican Peso Depreciates After Speeches by Fed Members

The Mexican peso is experiencing a trend of depreciation following speeches by members of the Fed. In international markets, the national currency is currently at 17.18 pesos per wholesale dollar, marking a depreciation of 0.28% or 5 cents compared to the previous day, according to information from Bloomberg.

The overnight session saw the exchange rate exhibit volatility with an upward bias driven mainly by a stronger dollar in anticipation of relevant economic figures. Experts from the Monex financial group reported that the support and resistance levels for today are at 17.05 and 17.30 units.

As of Wednesday, November 29, the exchange rate of the dollar to peso in the main banks of Mexico is as follows:

– Azteca Bank: At purchase – 16.65, On sale – 17.91

– BBVA Bancomer: At purchase – 16.48, On sale – 17.38

– Banorte: At purchase – 16.00, On sale – 17.45

– Citibanamex: At purchase – 16.65, On sale – 17.60

– Scotiabank: At purchase – 16.78, On sale – 17.44

To stay up to date with the news, you can join our WhatsApp channel.

For more news, you can sign up to receive the latest updates via email.

Share this: Facebook

X

