Home » Lightning kills a young man in Guantánamo and leaves another in serious condition
World

Lightning kills a young man in Guantánamo and leaves another in serious condition

by admin
Lightning kills a young man in Guantánamo and leaves another in serious condition

Lightning Strike in Cuba Causes Death of Young Man and Serious Injury to Another

Tragedy struck in eastern Cuba as a young man lost his life due to a lightning strike, while another minor remains in serious condition. The sad news was announced by the Miguel Noticias page on Facebook, which brought attention to the unfortunate incident.

According to the report, the electric shock occurred in El Salvador, Guantánamo, affecting two young people, resulting in the death of one of them, who was identified as Dairon Pérez, a student at the Camilo Cienfuegos Military School. The 15-year-old had just started his high school studies at Camilitos this year. The other teenager is currently hospitalized in serious condition at the Pedro Agustín Pérez Pediatric Hospital.

This is not the first time such incidents have occurred in Cuba. In 2023, similar events went viral in the country. Just last May, a lightning strike in Moa, on the eastern edge of Holguín, left several people injured, including a pregnant woman. In June, two people died in that province after one of the victims accidentally fell into a well. Another young man was fatally struck by lightning at a funeral in Monte Alto, Mir, a popular council of the municipality of Calixto García.

Official data reveals that electric shocks are the leading cause of death due to natural phenomena in Cuba, causing an annual average of 54 fatalities between 1987 and 2017. The total number of deaths from these events during that period was 1,742, a figure much higher than the deaths caused by hurricanes, tornadoes, and heavy rain events.

See also  Cuba, the escape of Yunior García: the leader of the failed protest reappears in Madrid

The provinces with the highest number of deaths from electric shocks are news, with 249 deaths, Holguín, 186, Camagüey, 161, and Santiago de Cuba, 147. These shocking statistics highlight the urgent need for measures to protect the public from the dangers posed by lightning strikes in Cuba.

You may also like

Novak Djokovic announced from Indian Wells | Sport

LIVE – River Plate vs. Boca Juniors for...

In Córdoba, River Plate drew 2-2 with Talleres...

[Notice]For customers from the European Economic Area (EEA)...

Big problems for Facebook, Messenger and Instagram –...

Operation Praetorian: MP requests preventive detention for Madureira...

The war in the skies: Israel’s F15 shoots...

here is the ‘revolution’ in the neighborhoods

Face to face with Haiti’s most notorious gang...

LIVE – River Plate vs. Boca Juniors for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy