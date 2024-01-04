Home » Mexican Peso Falls and Stock Market Records Worst Session in Three Months
Business

Mexican Peso Falls and Stock Market Records Worst Session in Three Months

by admin
Mexican Peso Falls and Stock Market Records Worst Session in Three Months

The Mexican peso fell for the fifth consecutive day and the Mexican Stock Market saw its worst session in three months following the release of the minutes from the most recent Federal Reserve meeting. The minutes revealed that central bank officials are confident that inflation is under control and expressed concerns about the potential harm of an “overly tight” monetary policy on the economy. The peso was quoted at 17.0360 per dollar, with a depreciation of 0.13% compared to the Reuters reference price on Tuesday, and the peso has lost 0.70% in the last five days. The benchmark S&P/BMV IPC stock index lost 2.20% to 55,726.64 points, its biggest daily drop since October 5, with the titles of mining company Industrias Peñoles and conglomerate Orbia leading the day’s decline. In the debt market, the 10-year bond yield rose four basis points to 9.06%, while the 20-year rate rose one basis point to 9.17%. This news is in line with the annual inflation in the US slowing below 3% in November.

See also  Peso Hits Highest Level Since December 2015 Amid Volatility in Mexican Stock Exchange

You may also like

Economist: China could feel the real estate crisis...

US giant BlackRock wants to lay off 600...

[风险]Changbai Mountain (603099): Changbai Mountain Tourism Co., Ltd....

Mining stocks may soon offer opportunities for investors

Africa: Meloni, Italy wants investments and strategy on...

Pitch founder Christian Reber leaves CEO position

Florida Urban Development Sets the Standard for Sustainable,...

Pd: the grain of Florence. Giani insists on...

Taxes 2024, blow at the beginning of the...

Bitcoin ETFs about to be approved? – BTC...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy