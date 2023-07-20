Home » Mexican Peso’s Winning Streak Against Dollar May Be Coming to an End, Warns Monex
Business

Mexican Peso’s Winning Streak Against Dollar May Be Coming to an End, Warns Monex

by admin
Mexican Peso’s Winning Streak Against Dollar May Be Coming to an End, Warns Monex

Title: Superpeso’s Winning Streak Against Dollar at Risk, Says Monex

Subtitle: Grupo Financiero Monex predicts Mexican peso may return to April levels by year-end

Mexico City, XX, XX 2023 – After an impressive winning streak against the US dollar, the Superpeso’s fortunes may be about to change, according to analysts at Grupo Financiero Monex. The local currency depreciated by 1.23% against the dollar, erasing gains made over the past week. Despite remaining below 17.00 units, Monex expects the Mexican peso to return to April levels by the year-end with an anticipated exchange rate of around 18.15 units.

Janneth Quiroz Zamora, Director of Economic, Foreign Exchange and Stock Market Analysis at Monex, highlighted the potential risks facing the peso during the second half of 2023. These risks could stem from both internal and external events, keeping the balance of risks on an upward trajectory.

Quiroz Zamora outlined several local risks, including the widening current account deficit due to a slowdown in exports and remittances caused by a sluggish world economy. Additionally, an accelerated reduction in the interest rate differential between Mexico and the United States, as a result of rate cuts by Banxico and further hikes by the Fed, could impact the peso’s performance. The specialist also noted that a deterioration in public finances, exacerbated by a fall in budget revenue, and an increase in country risk due to fears of recession in the United States are further concerns.

From an external perspective, Quiroz Zamora pointed to a potential loss of dynamism in the US economic activity. Although the risks of a recession have diminished, they have not been completely nullified. The expert also warned of inflationary pressures due to supply shocks, such as rising cereal prices caused by the cancellation of the Black Sea Grain Agreement or droughts affecting the Northern Hemisphere. Moreover, the delay of investment plans due to nearshoring or a diversion of relocated investments to the United States or other countries adds to the list of external risks.

See also  The three major A-share stock indexes fell, and the turnover of the two markets exceeded one trillion for 13 consecutive days | China Stock Market | Shanghai Index

Despite these risks, the short-term outlook for the Mexican peso remains favorable. Quiroz Zamora expects the factors that have fueled the currency’s success so far this year to continue. Stability in the country’s public finances, Banco de México’s restrictive monetary policy, limited current account deficit, a resilient US economy, potential foreign capital inflows from nearshoring, signs of the Fed’s bullish cycle nearing its end, and the liquidity of the currency in the global market are cited as contributing factors.

The next catalyst for the peso’s performance will be the forward-looking guidance that the Fed provides next week, as investors assess whether the bullish cycle has reached its terminal rate or if there are further tightening measures to be expected.

As investors wait for further indications, the Superpeso’s journey remains uncertain. However, Monex’s warning regarding potential risks and their prediction of a return to April levels underscore the need for investors to keep a close eye on developments in the Mexican currency market.

You may also like

Resolution 21 of 07/18/2023 – Appointment of Mr....

Ice bathing & Co: The daily routine of...

The Milan Stock Exchange is increasingly driven by...

In meta, promotions become more difficult – that’s...

Piantedosi “deserted” the presentation of the book by...

Tesla board to pay back $735 million after...

Model 730 and notary fees, which ones can...

How to find new ideas in everyday office...

The Price of Dollar in Mexico Rises in...

Tesla: The first photos of the production of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy