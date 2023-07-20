Journalist’s Dream Vacation Turns into Nightmare on Paradise Island

Title: Atala Sarmiento’s Bali Vacation Turns into Nightmare due to Intestinal Infection

Subtitle: The journalist and her husband faced health scares during their trip to the popular tourist destination

The beautiful island of Bali in Indonesia, known for its breathtaking beaches and temples, has long been a dream destination for travelers worldwide. Among them was journalist Atala Sarmiento, accompanied by her husband David Ródenas, who decided to make this paradise their last vacation getaway.

Atala, widely recognized for her work as a presenter on ‘Ventaneando’ and the investigative program ‘The story behind the myth’, currently resides in Barcelona with her husband. Though she has stepped away from the limelight, she remains active on social media, sharing glimpses of her life with her dedicated followers.

Sharing her vacation moments on Instagram, Atala seemed delighted and content in the picturesque surroundings of Bali. However, everything took a dramatic turn on their last day, as revealed in her recent Instagram post.

“Just a few days ago, I was captivated by the vibrant colors of that sea… Today, back home, I am still recovering from the tortuous return. Still weak, but gradually improving and reminiscing about the beauty of these paradises,” Atala expressed in her post.

In an interview with TVyNovelas, Atala disclosed the reason behind her distressing message. On the morning of their departure from Bali, Atala began feeling unwell, prompting her husband to call a doctor for assistance.

“We had to make the journey back to Barcelona that day; the doctor treated me, but even so, when we arrived at Bali airport, I almost fainted due to dangerously low blood pressure and severe dehydration,” Atala shared.

Undeterred by her condition, the couple boarded the plane, hoping for an improvement. However, shortly before takeoff, David started experiencing similar symptoms, leaving Atala increasingly concerned.

“When I saw him growing paler and paler, I questioned if he was sure about traveling, given that it was a 10-hour flight to Qatar. But he insisted, and then I overheard flight attendants discussing other passengers with the same symptoms queuing up for the restroom. At that moment, it felt like a scene from a movie,” Atala recounted.

To compound their fear, Qatar’s authoritarian system of government and vastly different culture added an additional layer of worry. Upon landing in Qatar, an awaiting ambulance rushed the couple to the hospital where the situation grew more complicated. The local health authorities needed to rule out the possibility of an infectious virus.

“After being discharged, we were informed that we had to wait seven hours for the next flight, and our passports were taken. We secured a letter confirming our fitness for the long flight, yet we were still unable to travel,” Atala revealed.

She further expressed concern about human rights in Qatar, which added to the paranoia and worry. Eventually, the couple was permitted to continue their journey back to Barcelona.

The cause of their health ordeal was determined to be an intestinal infection, potentially acquired from a salad they ate on their final day in Bali. Despite their cautious approach throughout the vacation, the underdevelopment and delicate nature of food and water resources in Indonesia caught them off guard.

“All precautions were taken. We ate at reputable hotel restaurants and drank bottled water. However, on the last day, while relaxing at the hotel pool, we had a salad, and we believe that’s what affected us,” Atala explained.

Fortunately, both Atala and David are now on the road to recovery, although Atala’s recuperation has taken a bit longer. With a positive mindset and determination, they are ready to move forward from this harrowing experience.

