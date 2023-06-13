Home » Mfe-MediaforEurope announces listing of Mfe A shares on the Spanish Stock Exchanges
Business

Mfe-MediaforEurope announces listing of Mfe A shares on the Spanish Stock Exchanges

by admin
Mfe-MediaforEurope announces listing of Mfe A shares on the Spanish Stock Exchanges

MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE NV officially born in November 2021 from the transformation of Mediaset, when the Italian media and communication company changed its name after 25 years, has announced that the MFE A Shares will be admitted to listing on the Spanish Stock Exchanges on 14 June 2023 .

The MFE A ordinary shares – which, with ISIN code NL0015000MZ1 and par value of Euro 0.06 each, confer 1 voting right each – will be listed on the Spanish stock exchanges of Barcelona, ​​Bilbao, Madrid and Valencia, organized and managed by the relevant management company (Sociedades Rectoras de las Bolsas de Valores) (the ‘Spanish Stock Exchanges’).

MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE NV’s announcement was disclosed to the public through the release of other relevant information, which was made available on the website of the National Securities Market Commission (Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores – the ‘CNMV’ ) in Spain.

See also  Crozza/Calenda on the pause for reflection with Renzi "In the ragù, while Renzi is the meat, I am the laurel, but you can also leave out the laurel, who commands is the meat!"

You may also like

Istat: half a million more employed, but the...

Inflation rate at its lowest level in two...

Berlusconi, Mfe title in rally for months: from...

Is charging e-cars cheaper than filling up with...

US inflation at 2-year lows. Fed, interest rate...

Swiss stock exchange SIX – Trading on the...

Bank contracts, Orcel: there is no debate about...

Defendants in the Audi trial not primarily responsible

Istat: first quarter +513 thousand employed, unemployment falls...

ZEW: Financial experts do not expect the recession...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy