Mfe-MediaforEurope announces listing of Mfe A shares on the Spanish Stock Exchanges

MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE NV officially born in November 2021 from the transformation of Mediaset, when the Italian media and communication company changed its name after 25 years, has announced that the MFE A Shares will be admitted to listing on the Spanish Stock Exchanges on 14 June 2023 .

The MFE A ordinary shares – which, with ISIN code NL0015000MZ1 and par value of Euro 0.06 each, confer 1 voting right each – will be listed on the Spanish stock exchanges of Barcelona, ​​Bilbao, Madrid and Valencia, organized and managed by the relevant management company (Sociedades Rectoras de las Bolsas de Valores) (the ‘Spanish Stock Exchanges’).

MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE NV’s announcement was disclosed to the public through the release of other relevant information, which was made available on the website of the National Securities Market Commission (Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores – the ‘CNMV’ ) in Spain.