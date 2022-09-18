Xbox head Phil Spencer said he hasn’t given up on bringing the popular SE MMO game Final Fantasy XIV to the Xbox platform. In 2019, Spencer announced at the X019 conference in London, England that he would be working on bringing Final Fantasy 14 to Xbox, but nearly three years later, there is still no sign of it coming to Xbox.

In an interview with Game Watch this week about the current state of Final Fantasy 14 on Xbox, Spencer responded: “Of course we announced that. Naturally, we haven’t given up. It’s a promise Microsoft and SE made to players. , we will continue to coordinate our efforts.”

Final Fantasy XIV debuted in 2010 for PC and PS4. Since Spencer’s 2019 oath, Final Fantasy 14 is coming to PS5 in 2021.

SE said in 2019 that the delay in bringing Final Fantasy 14 to Xbox was due to the platform’s restrictions on certain cross-play features, such as chatting with players on other platforms and forming guilds.

Final Fantasy XIV director Naoki Yoshida previously told Wccftech that he has spoken to Phil Spencer about how to address the platform issues preventing the game from coming to Xbox.

“To play MMORPGs on Xbox, Microsoft has two regulations that hinder the viability of cross-platform play. Unless those regulations are overruled, it doesn’t make sense. One of the regulations is that players on different platforms cannot chat with each other in the game. .So how to play MMO?

Another rule is that you can’t build a community of players on different platforms. You can’t form guilds, you can’t enter links, and you can’t make friends freely. So I hope Microsoft will change their rules. “

Final Fantasy VII: Remake is still a PS console exclusive two years after its release. The next FF game “Final Fantasy 16” is also exclusive to the PS console, and there is also a new SE IP “Land of the Enchanted”.