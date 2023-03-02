Migrant shipwreck, the secretary of the Democratic Party on a visit to Crotone has launched the offensive against the premier and her government

It was the tears of a North African girl that welcomed the secretary of the Pd, Elly Schleinand the delegation of dem deputies who accompanied her during the visit to victims of the shipwreck of Crotone. Those who were with her tell of deep emotion of the secretary in front of 67 bare and, above all, in front of the small, white ones, surrounded by an expanse of toys and stuffed animals that guard the bodies of the five children returned from the sea.

The elected secretary of the Democratic Party spoke with the mother of one of these children. Her other son is still missing. A team of psychologists is available for the families of the victims who arrive in the building.

But it is also the population of Crotone that gathers around their pain: “At the age of eighty I came to cry with them. Because they are right, everyone must be helped. Foreigners and not foreigners”, says Mrs. Rosy who is waiting outside of the building.

